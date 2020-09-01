Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after acquiring an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,265,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

