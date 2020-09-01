Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,608 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NOMD opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.