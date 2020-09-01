Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

