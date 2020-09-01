Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,392 HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 719,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,832,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at $197,171,107.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $299.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $304.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HubSpot from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

