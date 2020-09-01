Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,051 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,046.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 718,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 655,362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,011,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.20. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

