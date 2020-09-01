7,712 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

