Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $355,000 Investment in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.