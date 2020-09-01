Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,710 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Lumentum worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $200,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 37,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

