Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.28. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

