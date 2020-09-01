Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 762 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 19,225,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,531,000 after buying an additional 337,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,054,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,232,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after buying an additional 555,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,459,000 after buying an additional 1,054,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

