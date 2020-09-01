Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $355,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

