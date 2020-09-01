Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,236 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

AMH opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

