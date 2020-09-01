Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $362,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

NYSE UDR opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

