5,096 Shares in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

