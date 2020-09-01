Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $362,000 in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,136,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,236,000 after buying an additional 860,768 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,149 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 123,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

Shares of ETFC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

