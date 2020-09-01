VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of VF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after buying an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 242.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after buying an additional 1,021,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after buying an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,317,000 after buying an additional 575,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

