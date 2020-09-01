Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,604 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

JAZZ opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

