Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 135,816 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after acquiring an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $43,248,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 125.3% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 535,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1,723.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 276,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of EXPE opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

