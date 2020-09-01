Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,386,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

