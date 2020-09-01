Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 117,435 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 74.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,435 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 57,351.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 27.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 56.9% in the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

