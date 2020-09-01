Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 116.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in WP Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WP Carey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.