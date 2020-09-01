Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 29,305 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,136 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,136 Shares of SYNNEX Co.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $355,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $355,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Unum Group Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Unum Group Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,608 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,608 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report