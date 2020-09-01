Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 29,305 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

