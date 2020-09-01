Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $357,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,891 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

