Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $385,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 354,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after buying an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

XYL opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

