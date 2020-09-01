Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $66,194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 606.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 150,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $201,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $396,009,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,986,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,541 shares of company stock worth $54,815,085. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.