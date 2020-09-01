State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 785 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 126.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 129.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,630,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.79. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.46.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $41,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

