State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.24% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,758,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $538.56 million, a P/E ratio of -120.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

