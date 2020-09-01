State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

