State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $163,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CSFB boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:QTS opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.77 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.