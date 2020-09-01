Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 49,573 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,361,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after buying an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 735,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,145.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 664,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 610,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

