Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Teradata by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,840 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teradata by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

