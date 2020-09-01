Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $483,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,762 shares of company stock valued at $15,311,299 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

NYSE KNX opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

