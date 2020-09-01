Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 250 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mercadolibre by 62.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,168.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of -343.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.64.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.