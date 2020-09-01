Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 3,516 Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

