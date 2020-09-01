12,230 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 202.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $10,349,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

