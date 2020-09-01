Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Owens-Illinois posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mork Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $10.88 on Friday. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31.

Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

