Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $173.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.66.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,617 shares of company stock worth $37,860,230. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

