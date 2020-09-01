Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 235,409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,450.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,516.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

