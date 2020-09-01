Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 45,867 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

