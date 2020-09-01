Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

