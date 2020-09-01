iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

