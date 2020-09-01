nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,836 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 80.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,912,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 855,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.