Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $554,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after buying an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 368,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 252,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 249,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $132.64 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,695,390. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

