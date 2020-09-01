Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 2,091 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $27,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $1,000,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at $29,431,276.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $40,151.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,695.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,560 shares of company stock valued at $64,999,805. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

