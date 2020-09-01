Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $513,000 Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $213.44 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $179.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

