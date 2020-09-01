Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 17,813 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $154,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

