Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $532,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,971,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,750,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $22,803,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $96,047,197.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,486,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,747,919 shares of company stock worth $137,254,985 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

COLM opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

