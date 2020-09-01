Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $416,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,689 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,734,949. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

