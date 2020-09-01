Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $399,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,077,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $84,630,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

