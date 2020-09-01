Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

